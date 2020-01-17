Fatal crash slows traffic near Las Vegas airport

A fatal crash is snarling morning traffic near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a Chevy Cruz involved in a fatal, wrong-way crash on Paradise Road near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Impairment by the driver of the Cruz is suspected, the Highway Patrol said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man driving a white Audi was killed a crash on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. Northbound lanes closed. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #Buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/07kPFrj4Og — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020

The two-vehicle collision was reported at 2:11 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and Airport Connector.

Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said, “A preliminary investigation has determined that a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes and struck a white Audi sedan. The driver of the white Audi was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to University Medical Center and impairment is suspected, Samka said.

Smaka said the driver who died was a man in his 40s, and the wrong-wrong driver was a woman in her 20s.

He recommended avoiding the Beltway and Airport Connector and accessing the airport via Tropicana Avenue.

He said the roads may reopen by 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glen Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.