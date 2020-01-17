Fatal crash slows traffic near Las Vegas airport
A fatal crash is snarling morning traffic near McCarran International Airport Friday morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. Northbound lanes closed. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #Buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/07kPFrj4Og
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020
The two-vehicle collision was reported at 2:11 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and Airport Connector.
Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said, “A preliminary investigation has determined that a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruz was traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes and struck a white Audi sedan. The driver of the white Audi was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to University Medical Center and impairment is suspected, Samka said.
Smaka said the driver who died was a man in his 40s, and the wrong-wrong driver was a woman in her 20s.
He recommended avoiding the Beltway and Airport Connector and accessing the airport via Tropicana Avenue.
He said the roads may reopen by 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glen Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.