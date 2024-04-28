65°F
Fatal hit-and-run crash kills man along 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunda ...
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with minivan
Lake Mead Parkway and Cornelius Kelly Avenue in Henderson, where a 71-year-old man using a whee ...
More pedestrians die in weekend crashes on Las Vegas Valley roads
Front 242 performs during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds o ...
A marathon of metal: Sick New World pummels Vegas
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 killed in east Las Vegas crash
April 28, 2024 - 7:34 am
April 28, 2024 - 7:34 am
 
Updated April 28, 2024 - 2:56 pm

A man died in hit-and-run crash near the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said a man was hit by a sedan around 5:55 a.m. Sunday in a separating area near the I-215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp were closed for investigation for several hours and are now reopened.

Police asked the public for help finding the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The car is a 2017 to 2021 Honda sedan and will have damage on the right front end. The driver is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

2 pedestrians killed, 1 critically injured in separate crashes Sunday
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash
Mojave Max emerges from Las Vegas burrow, 2nd latest in history
77 red light runners nabbed in 6 hours at Henderson intersection
Man dies after being ejected from car in crash
‘Castle’ on Historic Westside joins National Register of Historic Places