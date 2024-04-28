Fatal hit-and-run crash kills man along 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police said a man was hit by a sedan near the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue.

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A man died in hit-and-run crash near the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said a man was hit by a sedan around 5:55 a.m. Sunday in a separating area near the I-215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp were closed for investigation for several hours and are now reopened.

Police asked the public for help finding the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The car is a 2017 to 2021 Honda sedan and will have damage on the right front end. The driver is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.