Fatal hit-and-run crash reported near 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police said ramps near the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue would be closed for several hours Sunday morning.

How much does it take to be among Nevada’s rich?

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said a man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred around 5:55 a.m. Sunday near the -215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp in a separating area.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp are closed for investigation for several hours, police said.

Police asked the public for help finding the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The car is a 2017 to 2021 Honda sedan and will have damage on the right front-end. The driver is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.