Fatal hit-and-run crash reported near 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunda ...
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2024 - 7:34 am
 
Updated April 28, 2024 - 11:05 am

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said a man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred around 5:55 a.m. Sunday near the -215 Summerlin Parkway northbound off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills northbound on-ramp in a separating area.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp are closed for investigation for several hours, police said.

Police asked the public for help finding the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The car is a 2017 to 2021 Honda sedan and will have damage on the right front-end. The driver is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

