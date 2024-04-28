Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police said ramps near the 215 Belway and Far Hills Avenue would be closed for several hours Sunday morning.

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said one person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred around 5:55 a.m. Sunday.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp are closed for investigation for several hours, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.