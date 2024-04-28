69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Fatal hit-and-run crash reported on 215 Beltway in Summerlin

Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunda ...
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
More Stories
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 killed in east Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas veteran headed to Normandy, 80 years after D-Day
Dollar bills are shown in New York, Oct. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
How much does it take to be among Nevada’s rich?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2024 - 7:34 am
 

Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the 215 Beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

Police said one person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred around 5:55 a.m. Sunday.

Both the I-215 northbound off-ramp to Summerlin Parkway and I-215 Far Hills Avenue northbound on-ramp are closed for investigation for several hours, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 killed in east Las Vegas crash
RJ

The crash occurred around 12:13 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue at Voyage Cove, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Mojave Max emerges from Las Vegas burrow, 2nd latest in history
recommend 2
Man dies after being ejected from car in crash
recommend 3
‘Castle’ on Historic Westside joins National Register of Historic Places
recommend 4
What to do with your expired medication in Las Vegas
recommend 5
What’s that building with the giant concrete tower across from Cashman Field?
recommend 6
NV Energy’s tortoise Wattson comes out for the spring