Fatal US 95 rollover near Lee Canyon road investigated

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Clark County early Tuesday.

A white SUV appears to have rolled off U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon Road sometime before 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020. One person was killed, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP photo)

#Breaking Fatal rollover crash US95 Northbound near Clark County Mile Marker 105. No travel lanes closed. Please use caution if traveling in the area. #BuckleUp #DrivesafeNV #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/r1HIS8B6xK — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 9, 2020

About 5 a.m., the NHP tweeted a photo of a vehicle that appears to have rolled several times into the desert along the highway. The crash scene is near Lee Canyon Road (Nevada 156) at mile marker 105.

“No travel lanes closed,” the NHP said. “Please use caution if traveling in the area.”

Further details were not released.

