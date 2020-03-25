Fatality reported after vehicle hits pedestrian in east Las Vegas
Officers responded to Fairlight Drive near Sloan Lane at 9:47 a.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been killed after being hit by a car.
Police are investigating a fatality after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in east Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield said officers were called to Fairlight Drive near Sloan Lane at 9:47 a.m. He said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car.
Sloan Lane was closed while police investigate, Hadfield said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.