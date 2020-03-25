Fatality reported after vehicle hits pedestrian in east Las Vegas

Officers responded to Fairlight Drive near Sloan Lane at 9:47 a.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been killed after being hit by a car.

Las Vegas police at a fatal crash on Sloan Lane near East Charleston Boulevard (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers at the scene of a fatal crash on Sloan Lane near East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a fatality after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in east Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield said officers were called to Fairlight Drive near Sloan Lane at 9:47 a.m. He said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car.

Sloan Lane was closed while police investigate, Hadfield said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

