Father mistakenly accused of killing son seeks to clear his name

Jose Montes, who was mistakenly sought by police in the killing of his son, with his other son, Eden, 11, at the Las Vegas offices of his attorney, Ryan Helmick, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas father who was briefly sought by police Saturday in the killing of his son, only to be cleared hours later when the boy was found alive, said Wednesday he fears his public reputation has been forever damaged by the false suspicions.

“At the end of the day I need to clear my name,” Jose Montes said in his first interview since he was the subject of an intensive search by Las Vegas police on Saturday in what proved to be a case of mistaken identity.

Montes said he wants formal apologies from those who accused him of killing his son.

“I want apologies directly,” Montes said. “I haven’t gotten the right apologies that I deserve. To begin with, from the detectives. From Metro (police), from the coroner’s office. A call. A letter. Anything that … I can show my kids these are the apologies I got.”

They now plan to file litigation in the case.

The origins of the bizarre ordeal can be traced to Friday morning’s discovery of an unidentified boy’s remains just off state Route 160. Las Vegas police said the child was slain, prompting investigators to release a composite sketch of the youth in the hope the public could help identify him. That, in turn, led a Las Vegas woman to call police and voice the belief that the dead child was her son — an 8-year-old from Las Vegas whose father is Montes.

Police then held a news conference to announce that the child was last seen with his half-brother, 11-year-old Eden Montes, while both were in the care of their father. Jose Montes had picked up both boys on Thursday night and Eden’s mother had not been able to get in touch with them.

A frantic search by police for Jose and Eden Montes ensued. However, police later learned the entire episode was a case of mistaken identity when Jose, Eden and the 8-year-old were all found alive and well, camping in the Utah wilderness.

Jose Montes posted on his Facebook page Monday night that he could not believe his name had surfaced in the police investigation.

“To all my Family and Friends I like to let you guys know my kids are safe and sound,” he wrote. “We are heading back to Vegas it breaks my heart to know that I was (accused) of hurting my son.”

Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner’s office, meanwhile, have yet to identify the dead child despite hundreds of tips pouring in from across the nation. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday that police acted with the best interests of the Montes children in mind when publicly putting out information seeking Eden and Jose Montes.

“As a police agency we are going to do everything we can to locate a child we feel could be in danger,” the lieutenant said. “With the information that was provided by the mother, by another family member, with the identification being made from that mother, and along with the fact that social media posts were making that link early that morning, as an agency, we have to do everything we can when there is a child that is potentially in harm’s way. That’s what was done.”

Spencer said police efforts yielded “an exceptional outcome for the mother who went 18 hours thinking that her child was dead.”

“I truly understand the frustration the father is going through, but we are going to keep our investigation focused on who murdered the little child up on the mountain,” he added.

Las Vegas police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the dead child.

“If anybody saw somebody in the early morning hours as they were pulling over on the side of state Route 160, as they were driving to Pahrump, and noticed anything suspicious, we want them to call us,” Spencer said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 702-828-3521. A 24-hour tip line is available at 702-828-2907. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.