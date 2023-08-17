92°F
Local Las Vegas

FBI investigating northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
FBI officials conduct an investigation Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, on the 7800 block of West La Ma ...
FBI officials conduct an investigation Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, on the 7800 block of West La Madre Way in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI was investigating a multimillion-dollar home Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The “court authorized law enforcement activity” was on the corner of West La Madre Way and Conough Lane, according to FBI spokesperson Sandra Breault.

Breault said the FBI was assisting another agency, but she did not disclose what agency.

Clark County property records show the one-acre, five-bedroom home has been owned by Richard Zeitlin since 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

