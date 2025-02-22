58°F
FBI Las Vegas boss addresses reports he was being forced out

Spencer Evans of the Las Vegas FBI office speaks during a press conference in November 2023. (B ...
Spencer Evans of the Las Vegas FBI office speaks during a press conference in November 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal
By Akiya Dillon Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Amid reports of his ouster, Spencer Evans, the head of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, said Friday he is still in charge.

Evans, speaking Friday in a press conference to announce federal charges against a Las Vegas woman who allegedly ran deadly romance scams in the United States and Mexico, addressed a reporter’s question about Evans’ job with the bureau.

“Despite some reporting in this regard, my employment situation with the FBI is the same as it was 21 years ago when I started,” Evans said. “I remain the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas division.”

Earlier this month, after an NBC News report said Evans had been targeted for departure as the Trump administration forced out multiple senior FBI officials, an FBI spokesperson said Jeremy Schwartz was the acting special agent in charge in Las Vegas.

“He is our acting SAC at this time,” FBI Las Vegas field office spokesperson Sandra Breault said in a Feb. 7 text.

NBC News reported in late January that several FBI executives promoted by former Director Christopher Wray, who had faced scathing criticism from President Donald Trump, had been told to resign or retire or they would be fired. Evans was among the top agents targeted, the report said.

Breault was asked on Jan. 31 if Evans was let go or if he was told to resign or he would be fired. “Decline to comment,” Breault said in a text message.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

