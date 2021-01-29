FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted the FBI on Thursday in two arrests related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says a photograph included in a warrant filed in the District of Columbia shows Las Vegas resident Nathaniel DeGrave with his fists raised as he encounters police officers in the U.S. Capitol about 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (FBI surveillance photo)

Nathaniel DeGrave (FBI surveillance photo)

A still photo taken from a YouTube video shows Ronald Sandlin, Josiah Colt and a person resembling Nathaniel DeGrave in body armor during an interview outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI warrant. (FBI photo)

A surveillance photo shows Nathaniel DeGrave holding up a cell phone during a 10-minute video talking about planned actions at or near the U.S. Capitol. The warrant states that Ronald Sandlin and Josiah Colt were also on the video. The FBI said it did not know when the video was recorded. (FBI photo)

The FBI has arrested two men in Las Vegas wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Nathaniel J. DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas, and Ronald Sandlin, 31, were initially booked at the Henderson Detention Center after their arrests on Thursday by the FBI, U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

On Friday morning the FBI tweeted that DeGrave and Sandlin were arrested “as a result of their alleged criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.”

An FBI-led Criminal Apprehension team made the arrests and Las Vegas police assisted. Further arrests are possible, Schofield said.

“We will continue to track down and arrest those who attacked our Capitol anywhere in the country,” he told the Review-Journal.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday by federal authorities in the District of Columbia charges DeGrave with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A warrant filed in support of charges against DeGrave indicates Sandlin was arrested by the FBI Thursday at the same Las Vegas apartment complex where DeGrave lives. It was not clear whether Sandlin has been formally charged with any crime as of Friday morning.

Warrant details actions

The warrant indicates the FBI used video surveillance, social media posts, a driver’s license photo and tips from the public to conclude that Sandlin, DeGrave and another man, Josiah Colt of Boise, Idaho, are a trio of individuals pictured on video surveillance in the Capitol during the insurrection. The document also says Sandlin and DeGrave were convinced the election was being stolen.

DeGrave is quoted by the FBI on a social media thread as saying, “It’s time the American people rise and stand up for this country. We’re tired of the corruption.”

The FBI said Sandlin posted an invitation to the protests on social media on Dec. 31, saying “I’m organizing a caravan of patriots who are going to Washington D.C. to stand behind our president Donald J. Trump.”

The same post says Sandlin, Colt and DeGrave had already booked their flights to Washington, D.C., to attend the protest on Jan. 6 and requested contributions to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page, saying, “Every dollar you contribute to us is a smack in the face of Antifa,” according to the warrant.

The FBI said on one of the videos from the Capitol grounds, a man resembling DeGrave says, “We are out here protecting the country. If (expletive) goes down, if (Vice President Mike) Pence does what we think he is going to do. Then we are here to defend this city, defend any city in this country. Let Antifa try us, we are here, we are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

The FBI said an analysis of video surveillance from the Capitol Senate Gallery later showed Sandlin and a person believed to be DeGrave in a shoving match with officers. Authorities also received video evidence from an anonymous tipster that shows Sandlin, Colt and DeGrave prior to the Capitol riot. Sandlin is quoted in the video saying, “We are ready to occupy the state capitol if needed. … I urge other patriots watching this too to be willing to take the capitol.”

On Thursday, surveillance was conducted at a Las Vegas apartment complex where DeGrave lives. Authorities saw a truck registered to Sandlin parked outside the complex in the parking lot.

“Sandlin was later observed walking towards the truck from a pathway in the apartment complex and was arrested by the FBI,” the warrant states.

Colt is already facing federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s been identified in multiple media reports as the man photographed clinging to a balcony in the Senate during the insurrection. He was also pictured sitting in Vice President Pence’s chair in the chamber. Colt later apologized for his involvement in the insurrection.

No other information was immediately available.

Metro officer investigated

Thursday’s arrests were unrelated to a Metro officer under investigation after posting photos of himself at the Capitol on the day of the riot, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

“None of our employees are involved in it as suspects,” he said via email.

Patrol officer Christopher Cooney changed his profile photo on Facebook to a shot of himself outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the day a four-hour riot left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Hadfield said at the time that Metro was investigating whether Cooney entered the Capitol building.

The Capitol siege unfolded as lawmakers inside were working to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

According to Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Cooney has told the police union that he “had no involvement or engagement in any illegal activity.”

