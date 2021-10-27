75°F
FBI, Paiute police hunt for teen who vanished in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
Nomi Armendariz (FBI)

The FBI and the Paiute Police Department in Las Vegas on Wednesday were searching for a missing teenager who “might be in severe emotional distress.”

Nomi Armendariz, 17, was last seen about 5 a.m. Tuesday near Wolf Street and Paiute Drive, about 20 road miles northwest of Las Vegas, the FBI said.

Armendariz stands about 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighs about 130 pounds, according to a flyer put out by the FBI. She has black-and-red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is asked to call the Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844. To submit a tip with the FBI, email tips.fbi.gov.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortertorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

