FBI, Paiute police hunt for teen who vanished in northwest valley

The FBI and the Paiute Police Department in Las Vegas on Wednesday were searching for a missing teenager who “might be in severe emotional distress.”

Nomi Armendariz (FBI)

Nomi Armendariz, 17, was last seen about 5 a.m. Tuesday near Wolf Street and Paiute Drive, about 20 road miles northwest of Las Vegas, the FBI said.

Armendariz stands about 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighs about 130 pounds, according to a flyer put out by the FBI. She has black-and-red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is asked to call the Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844. To submit a tip with the FBI, email tips.fbi.gov.

