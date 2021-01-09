FBI renews effort to return personal items to Oct. 1 shooting families

The FBI is reaching out to let people who attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, 2017, know the process to reclaim personal belongings.

The Las Vegas Village festival grounds on the Las Vegas Strip Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a gunman opened fire killing 58 and injuring more than 500 Sunday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

More than three years after the deadliest massacre in U.S. history, many personal items have yet to be returned to those who attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

Although many items have been returned, the FBI is reaching out to let people know the process to reclaim personal belongings.

“The FBI’s Victim Services Division is making every effort to return personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017,” the FBI tweeted on Jan. 5.

The FBI’s Victim Services Division is making every effort to return personal effects from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017. If you are a victim or next of kin, visit https://t.co/nvTonIaNLR before February 26, 2021, for more information. — FBI (@FBI) January 5, 2021

On October 1, 2017, more than 20,000 country music fans were attending the country music festival when a lone gunman opened fire into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The official death toll was revised to 60 on Oct. 1, 2020, the third anniversary of the shooting. Hundreds were injured.

The agency advises victims or relatives of victims to visit its resource page before Feb. 26 to learn how to claim items.

Items that have not been claimed have been catalogued and photographed, the FBI said.

“We have already returned hundreds of items and would like to return the remaining unassociated items,” the agency said.

Once the FBI has determined rightful ownership, people will be given further instructions on how belongings will be returned.