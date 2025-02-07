FBI says its Las Vegas office is assisting with immigration enforcement

The Las Vegas field office of the FBI on Friday advised that its agency is assisting with immigration enforcement in Nevada.

The Las Vegas field office of the FBI on Friday said that its agency is assisting with immigration enforcement in Nevada.

Although specifics of the department’s involvement weren’t disclosed, the FBI’s Las Vegas office shared in a post on social media that is “collaborating” with the Department of Homeland Security on the immigration enforcement.

According to the post, the FBI says its “aim is to eliminate dangerous criminals from the streets.

“We are committed to this partnership,” the FBI noted in the post.