Feds find CCSD violated Title IX in case of special education student

The Clark County School District violated Title IX, the federal law that protects students from sexual harassment and guarantees gender equity, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights concluded in December.

The violation stems from the system’s handling of a 2011 complaint from a special education student who claimed he was harassed by a teacher and peers and then suffered retaliation once his parents complained.

The U.S. Department of Education identified additional problems with the school district’s Title IX compliance — and the system never publicly disclosed the violation.

The district failed to respond promptly and equitably to the student’s complaints and never took steps to address harassment from peers that staff knew about, according to the Office for Civil Rights investigation.

“The delay of approximately 45 days between the time the accused received written notice and the alleged victim received verbal notice was nor prompt or equitable,” the report states.

But the office also found inconsistencies with the district’s policies regarding Title IX, noting that the district did not have a clearly designated Title IX coordinator to handle such complaints until the spring of 2016.

The district also had an unclear procedure for the public to file such complaints, with at least two grievance procedures and at least three different regulations that address harassment complaints, the investigation found.

“Finally, these regulations, when taken together, create an ambiguity regarding where a student or parent who wishes to file a complaint regarding harassment should go,” the report states.

The district agreed to a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, which required the system’s administration to fix a number of issues by January and March.

The agreement was bundled into the consent agenda of the School Board’s Dec. 8, 2016, meeting, but was labeled confidential and did not disclose any details to the public.

Trustee Carolyn Edwards said complaints against the district are not usually made public or discussed at a meeting.

Edwards said the district tries to follow all laws and do everything according to protocol.

“We’re a large district,” Edwards said. “Sometimes individuals make mistakes and we have to correct them.”

Under the agreement, the district must revise its grievance procedures and its notice of non-discrimination.

The district also must provide Title IX training for employees at the complainant’s school — which is not identified. Students at the school must receive instruction on harassment and how to report it.

John Clune, a Colorado attorney who specializes in Title IX cases, said the investigation’s length was unusually long.

“The length of the investigation has more to do with the speed of (Office for Civil Rights) rather than the school, and there is no consequence for anyone for the length,” he said.

