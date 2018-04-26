Feds release preliminary report on deadly Arizona plane crash

The small airplane that crashed on a suburban Phoenix golf course this month made a sharp left turn before diving into the ground and bursting into flames, according to a preliminary report released by federal investigators.

Police tape cordon off an area near the site of a plane crash that killed several people Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is at the scene of the deadly crash and authorities are working to identify the people killed in a Piper PA-24 Comanche that went down Monday night shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Helena Lagos (youcaring.com)

Erik Valente was a Las Vegas-based pilot who was killed in an Arizona plane crash, Monday, April 9, 2018. (All In Aviation)

Traffic camera footage and a witness statement also revealed the plane’s wings rocked during and after takeoff, according to the report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The fiery crash on April 9 killed all six people aboard, including three from Las Vegas: Helena Lagos, 22; Erik Valente, 32; and James Pedroza, 28.

A traffic camera captured the sharp turn about a half-mile northwest of the end of the airport runway in Scottsdale, according to the preliminary report.

“The wings became nearly vertical, and the view of the airplane was lost behind a berm,” the report reads. “Seconds later, the camera caught a fireball when the airplane impacted the terrain.”

A witness who watched the plane take off told investigators that they did not see any smoke, fire or vapors coming from the plane, according to the report. They also did not report hearing any unusual sounds coming from the aircraft.

The crash site was about a quarter-mile from the end of the runway, according to the report.

