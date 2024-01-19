Female pedestrian dies in crash near Nellis Air Force Base

The crash happened at 8:47 p.m. on North Las Vegas Blvd near Beesley Drive and Range Road.

(Getty Images)

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday night in a crash near Nellis Air Force Base.

The crash happened at 8:47 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, North, near Beesley Drive and Range Road.

“A vehicle traveling southbound on North Las Vegas Blvd. near Beesley Dr. and Range Rd. struck a pedestrian who was in the southbound travel lanes of N. Las Vegas Blvd.,” the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“The pedestrian, an adult female, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on-scene.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

