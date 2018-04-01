Festival delivers tacos, wrestling and more at Las Vegas park

Sunset Park was the place to be Saturday for folks who love tacos, but there was much more to take in at the Tacos and Tamales Festival.
The event, presented by the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department, featured local restaurants and food trucks showcasing an array of tacos and tamales, including traditional, “multicultural-fusion,” and vegan/vegetarian creations.
The festival also included live music, Lucha Libre Las Vegas wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. And those not into tacos and tamales didn’t have to go hungry as vendors offered other options including burritos, teriyaki bowls and ice cream.