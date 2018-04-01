Festival delivers tacos, wrestling and more at Las Vegas park

Sunset Park was the place to be Saturday for folks who love tacos, but there was much more to take in at the Tacos and Tamales Festival.

Rey Horus wrestles Bestia 666 during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Marlyn Navarro, 25, dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Ana Maria Moga carries her 9-year-old daughter Eve during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

A man who wished to be identified as Crow, 23, dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Attendees watch a Lucha Libre match during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Crowds gather for the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Becca Parks performs with her band The Tiki Bandits for the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Bestia 666 wrestles Rey Horus during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Bestia 666 poses for a photo with Cash Castro during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Angela Alvarez and her 4-year-old basset hound named Matilda attend the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Cindy Espinosa, 28, dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

A man sells inflatable toys during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Kainoa Bailey, 22, rests his head on Jason Eng's dog, a 4-year-old boxer named Juju, during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

A man who wished to be identified as Crow, 23, dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Bestia 666 wrestles Rey Horus during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

A woman dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

An attendee eats an elote during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Danny "Danby" Ortega dances to Los Ataskados during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

Aimi Skillingstad dances to The Tiki Bandits during the first Tacos and Tamales Festival

The event, presented by the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department, featured local restaurants and food trucks showcasing an array of tacos and tamales, including traditional, “multicultural-fusion,” and vegan/vegetarian creations.

The festival also included live music, Lucha Libre Las Vegas wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. And those not into tacos and tamales didn’t have to go hungry as vendors offered other options including burritos, teriyaki bowls and ice cream.