Local Las Vegas

Fiery crash in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2023 - 12:24 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash on Jones Boulevard resulted in a car catching fire and left one person dead, according to Las Vegas police.

A four-door sedan was driving north on Jones Boulevard around 7 p.m. Monday at a high speed when it ran a stop sign at Horse Street and clipped another car in the intersection, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andy Kelvington.

After clipping the car, the sedan kept going north on Jones Boulevard until it hit a concrete barrier and flipped. Kelvington said the car then caught on fire.

The driver, the only person in the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available as of Monday night.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

Driver of rental SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run
By Mark Credico and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run with an SUV at Twain near University Center drive. Police are still looking for the vehicle.

