Fiery crash in northwest Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash on Jones Boulevard resulted in a car catching fire and left one person dead, according to Las Vegas police.

A four-door sedan was driving north on Jones Boulevard around 7 p.m. Monday at a high speed when it ran a stop sign at Horse Street and clipped another car in the intersection, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andy Kelvington.

After clipping the car, the sedan kept going north on Jones Boulevard until it hit a concrete barrier and flipped. Kelvington said the car then caught on fire.

The driver, the only person in the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available as of Monday night.

