Fifth passenger dies after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

British tourist Ellie Milward, 29, who was celebrating her honeymoon when the crash occurred on Feb. 10, died Sunday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

A Papillon helicopter at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Signs to the entrance of Grand Canyon West and the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A fifth person has died after a helicopter crash this month in the Grand Canyon.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the death of 29-year-old British tourist Ellie Milward.

Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she was hospitalized with three other critically injured British tourists after the Feb. 10 crash and hourslong rescue effort, police said.

Her husband, 31-year-old Jonathan Udall, died Feb. 22 from complications related to burns from the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Udall and Milward were on their honeymoon, according to a crowdfunding page set up in their names.

Three of the seven people aboard — Becky Dobson, 27; Jason Hill, 32; and Stuart Hill, 30 — died at the scene.

The six British tourists and the pilot were aboard a Eurocopter EC130 helicopter belonging to the Boulder City-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters tour company when it crashed about 5:20 p.m. near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation reservation, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said.

The crash site is about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Arizona.

