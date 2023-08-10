100°F
Local Las Vegas

Find out how to help Hawaiians affected by deadly wildfire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:32 pm
 
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)
Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)

Several Las Vegas businesses are accepting donations for residents of the Hawaiian island of Maui, the scene of a wind-driven firestorm.

“We are collecting toilet paper, water and nearly anything,” coffee tender Tazarae Barques said while working Wednesday at 9th Island Kava, 5447 S. Rainbow Blvd. She arrived from Hawaii two years ago, she said.

Items needed include first aid, toiletries, water, dry food and clothes. The plan is to collect donations before shipping them on Sunday, she said.

About a half-dozen businesses jumped into action Wednesday, just hours after six deaths were reported on the island.

Barques said that store owner Jai Alboro, who owns three coffee shops in the valley, has family on Lahaina, a popular shopping area. The popular tourist community was especially hard hit by the fire, being driven by a hurricane about 500 miles away.

The wildfire tore through the heart of Maui on with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town, killing at least six people and forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames.

Barques said preliminary plans are to collect items through Sunday and then get them shopped to Maui.

Some of the businesses collecting donations include:

— Honors Brand, 9175 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Suite 108.

— 2 Scoops of Aloha, 9620 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Suite N2.

— 9th Island Kava | 5447 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite E7

— Generations Kitchen, 6280 S. Valley View Blvd, Suite 100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Pres contributed to this report.

