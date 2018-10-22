Finding frights and delights at HallOVeen in Las Vegas

The HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights attractions are offering visitors spooky and fun entertainment at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas.
HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more.
Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22.
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.
Vegas Fright Nights
Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access.
Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. and select dates through Oct. 31.
For more information, go to halloveen.com and vegasfrightnights.com.