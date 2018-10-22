Finding frights and delights at HallOVeen in Las Vegas

The HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights attractions are offering visitors spooky and fun entertainment at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas.

Isabella Medrano in costume stares off at the crowds gathered at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors of Vegas Freight Nights walk through a haunted house at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Noel Work, 4, steps out of a shed set up for HallOVeen at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cheyenne Prives, 3, and Amy Prives, 8 pose for a photograph at the HallOVeen event at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors gathered for HallOVween at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest ride a train through the grounds in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Serena Garrett, left, takes a photograph of Anahi Crockett, 5, and Addison Reed, 5 at the HallOVeen event at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Daniel Delagarza walks through a cloud of fog at the HallOVween event taking place at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An actor peers around the corner at Vegas Freight Nights' haunted house at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An actor poses for a photograph at Vegas Freight Nights' haunted house at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items and lights for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is decorated with various Halloween themed items and lights for their HallOVeen event in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights attractions are offering visitors spooky and fun entertainment at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas.

HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more.

Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22.

Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun. and on select dates through Oct. 31 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

Vegas Fright Nights

Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access.

Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 5:30-9 p.m. Sun. and select dates through Oct. 31.

For more information, go to halloveen.com and vegasfrightnights.com.