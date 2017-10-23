ad-fullscreen
Fire at central Las Vegas apartment complex displaces 8

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
Eight people were displaced after an early Monday morning fire at an apartment complex in the central valley.

Firefighters responded about 12:20 a.m. to a fire at the Calypso apartments, 6501 Vegas Drive near Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Szymanski said the fire was confined to a bedroom in a second-story apartment. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control within five minutes of entering the building.

Three adults and five children escaped without injury thanks to the smoke alarms in the apartment, Szymanski said.

The bedroom was “gutted” after the fire, Szymanski said, and the rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

