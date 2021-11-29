Fire at central Las Vegas strip mall damages 5 businesses

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-alarm fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at the Rodeo Paradise shopping complex, 4080 Paradise Road, at 1:08 a.m. The blaze damaged at least five businesses and at least three — Royal Crest Cleaners, the Donut House and Super Liquor stores — appeared to be complete losses.

“Fire was coming from one (business) and quickly spread to four or five,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone.

Touchstone said 50 to 60 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured.

An investigation was underway as to what started the fire.

“We have investigators here in the process of trying to determine a cause,” Touchstone said. “I can only tell you about where we think where the fire started – in the area of the cleaners.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.