Local Las Vegas

Fire at Las Vegas apartment complex affects 34 residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon displaced some residents from their units, according to Las Vegas Fire Department.

Crews from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded to reports of a fire at the Walker House Apartments, 2700 S. Valley View Blvd., near Desert Inn Road, to find heavy fire on a second-floor balcony when they arrived.

The flames spread to the attic space before they arrived, and it took two hours to get the fire under control. Firefighters stayed at the scene Saturday night to ensure the blaze was completely out, according to a release from the Las Vegas epartment.

The American Red Cross helped residents with support and relocation, the department said.

Fifteen adults and 19 children were affected by the fire. Several were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but nobody was taken to the hospital and no deaths were reported.

The total number of those affected may rise, the department said, because other residents were away when the fire occurred and were returning home Sunday.

The Las Vegas department did not have a report on how many apartments were affected, and a department representative said the fire’s cause is under investigation.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

