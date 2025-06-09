Fire at Las Vegas casino parking garage involves multiple vehicles

An aerial view of the South Point Hotel and Casino on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Vegas88s

A vehicle parked in a casino parking garage was on fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the top floor of the parking garage at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire, the press release states. Firefighters then used a ladder truck to gain access to the area of the fire, according to the press release.

Though the fire was extinguished, the fire department said eight vehicles were ultimately involved.

No injuries were reported.

