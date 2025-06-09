101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Fire at Las Vegas casino parking garage involves multiple vehicles

An aerial view of the South Point Hotel and Casino on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (Michael Q ...
An aerial view of the South Point Hotel and Casino on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Vegas88s
South Point Hotel and Casino on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Re ...
South Point Hotel and Casino on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Bianca Belair tosses Rhea Ripley during WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, April ...
WrestleMania to return to Las Vegas in 2026
(Getty Images)
DUI suspected in pedestrian’s death in central Las Vegas Valley
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist, 50, dies in south Las Vegas crash
Dr. George Chambers, a local OB-GYN, enters the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners office ...
Medical board prescribes more training for Las Vegas OB-GYN accused of misconduct
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2025 - 6:06 pm
 

A vehicle parked in a casino parking garage was on fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the top floor of the parking garage at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire, the press release states. Firefighters then used a ladder truck to gain access to the area of the fire, according to the press release.

Though the fire was extinguished, the fire department said eight vehicles were ultimately involved.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES