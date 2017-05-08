Fire at NV Energy substation leaves thousands without power

An electrical substation fire Monday morning left more than 4,000 customers without power in the south Las Vegas Valley.
Clark County Fire Department dispatch logs indicate crews were called about 5:40 a.m. to a substation near East Frias Avenue and Giles Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South.
NV Energy reported on Twitter that the fire started after a transformer exploded.
NV Energy said about 4,200 customers are without power, including the South Point hotel-casino, as of 6:30 a.m.
