ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Fire at NV Energy substation leaves thousands without power

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2017 - 6:39 am
 
Updated May 8, 2017 - 7:11 am

An electrical substation fire Monday morning left more than 4,000 customers without power in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Fire Department dispatch logs indicate crews were called about 5:40 a.m. to a substation near East Frias Avenue and Giles Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South.

NV Energy reported on Twitter that the fire started after a transformer exploded.

NV Energy said about 4,200 customers are without power, including the South Point hotel-casino, as of 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like