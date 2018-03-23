Fire at vacant motel near downtown Las Vegas under investigation

Possible squatters were seen leaving the vacant Rummel Motel, 1801 Las Vegas Blvd. South as firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze on Friday morning.

Rummel Motel, 1801 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Google Street View)

Las Vegas firefighters are investigating a fire that erupted Friday morning at a vacant motel near downtown Las Vegas.

The two-alarm fire was reported at about 11 a.m. at the vacant Rummel Motel, 1801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. When the Las Vegas Fire Department arrived, firefighters found heavy flames coming from the roof of the two-story motel, the department said.

Possible squatters were seen leaving the building, and the department said no injuries had been immediately reported. As of 11:10 a.m., firefighters were searching the building for any victims.

According to the department, the vacant building has been the site of several fires in the past.

The northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed between Oakey Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue while the investigation continued. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

1801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104