Fire at western Las Vegas dental office may be arson, officials say
A fire in a dental office early Thursday is being investigated as arson, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
A fire started in a dental office is being investigated as arson, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
The fire, which started just after 3 a.m. Thursday at an office in the Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way near West Cheyenne Avenue, was believed to be intentionally set, the fire department tweeted.
UPDATE: @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators believe that a fire that started in a dental office in the Dona Maria Plaza at 3211 N Tenaya Way at 3:04AM today was intentionally set & is being investigated as arson. Fire sprinklers put the fire out. No injuries. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/6T1mPWsi9X
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2019
Sprinklers extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries.
A few adjacent offices sustained minor smoke damage.
No further information was immediately available.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jt