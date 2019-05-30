Fire at western Las Vegas dental office may be arson, officials say

A fire in a dental office early Thursday is being investigated as arson, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire, which started just after 3 a.m. Thursday at an office in the Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way near West Cheyenne Avenue, was believed to be intentionally set, the fire department tweeted.

Sprinklers extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries.

A few adjacent offices sustained minor smoke damage.

No further information was immediately available.