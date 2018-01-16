Fire at western Las Vegas home blamed on bathroom vent fan

No one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a home in the western valley.
Crews from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded just after midnight to a home at 9473 Whittier Court, near Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive, according to LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski.
The fire appeared to start with a bathroom vent fan on the second floor and then spread into the home’s attic, he said.
The residents were evacuated and Szymanski reported the fire was under control about 12:30 a.m. The fire damaged the attic and bathroom but no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.9473 Whittier Court Las Vegas, Nevada