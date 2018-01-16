Fire at western Las Vegas home blamed on bathroom vent fan

No one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a home in the west valley.

Firefighters from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire department respond early Tuesday morning to reports of an attic fire at 9437 Whittier Court. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a Tuesday morning fire at a home in the western valley.

Crews from the Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded just after midnight to a home at 9473 Whittier Court, near Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive, according to LVFD spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire appeared to start with a bathroom vent fan on the second floor and then spread into the home’s attic, he said.

The residents were evacuated and Szymanski reported the fire was under control about 12:30 a.m. The fire damaged the attic and bathroom but no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

