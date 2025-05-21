Fire breaks out at Sunset Park

The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a fire at Sunset Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a fire in the sand dunes area of Sunset Park Wednesday afternoon, the fire department said in a news release.

Fire crews began responding to the fire, in the park near East Warm Springs Road and South Eastern Avenue, around 3:40 p.m. The department said the brush fire occurred in the “thicker vegetation in the center of the park between the pond and the fields.”

In total, the fire burned approximately half an acre, with another quarter-acre spot fire 100 yards west of where the fire started, according to the fire department.

The department said no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

While most active flames have been extinguished, fire crews are continuing to examine the fire scene, the department said. The Bureau of Land Management is assisting with the investigation.

The east-west access road through the park is closed, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.