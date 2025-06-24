92°F
Fire breaks out at Wetlands Park, CCFD on scene

A fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Elle OumGhazi)
A fire at Clark County Wetlands Park is seen Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2025 - 4:19 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2025 - 4:31 pm

A fire broke out at Wetlands Park Tuesday. Dark smoke can be seen from a distance.

The Clark County Fire Department is on scene battling the flames with the support of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to an email from the county.

The fire is burning in a desert area northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park off Wiesner Way.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

