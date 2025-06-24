Fire breaks out at Wetlands Park, CCFD on scene
The Clark County Fire Department is on scene battling the flames.
A fire broke out at Wetlands Park Tuesday. Dark smoke can be seen from a distance.
The Clark County Fire Department is on scene battling the flames with the support of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, according to an email from the county.
The fire is burning in a desert area northeast of Old Silver Bowl Park off Wiesner Way.
No other information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.