Fire breaks out at Westgate Las Vegas, quickly contained

A fire broke out at a storage unit at Westgate Las Vegas about 3:30 p.m. Friday, forcing the pool deck to be evacuated, according to a hotel spokesman.

A fire burns at the Westgate in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (John Kastsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns at the Westgate in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (John Kastsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“There was a lot of smoke, but it’s pretty contained,” Westgate public relations director Gordon Prouty said about 20 minutes after images first surfaced of the fire and black smoke emanating from the property.

The fire is under control and one guest suffered a minor injury, Prouty said.

Some old pool-deck furniture, much of it made of wicker, went up in flames, he said..

The blaze centered on a facility near the pool where the hotel stores deck chairs, behind the cabanas and near the entrance. Prouty said he was not sure of the cause. That particular area is where guests congregate to smoke.

