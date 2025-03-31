72°F
5-acre fire burns at Wetlands Park in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoke is seen from a fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire burns at Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Joe Hatton, special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flames shoot up from a fire near the entrance to Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Monday, March 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 9:39 am
 
Updated March 31, 2025 - 11:08 am

A fire is burning Monday morning at Clark County Wetlands Park in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Fire Department says it is responding to the blaze, estimated at 5 acres in size, with support from the Henderson Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management.

Authorities are asking that the public stay clear of the area while crews work to contain the fire.

Smoke could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley as a result of the fire.

The National Weather Service advised that “strong winds will allow any fires to grow rapidly today.”

The park’s visitors center is closed Monday, according to a county spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

