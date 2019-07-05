Fire causes $200K damage to central Las Vegas house under renovation
Las Vegas firefighters were battling a house fire in the central valley early Friday.
A central valley house fire caused $200,000 in damage to home under renovation early Friday.
No injuries were reported at a large, two-story home at 1608 Eaton Drive, near West Oakey Boulevard.
The house was heavily involved in flames and the roof was about to cave in shortly after 4 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Most of the flames were knocked down by 4:25 a.m.
The house was being renovated and had been vacant since March although, had been used by squatters, Szymanski said.
Investigstors said the fire started upstairs or on the roof and damage was estimated at $200,000. The cause is to be determined.
Shortly before 5 a.m., fire crews knocked down a fire in a vacant one-story building at 511 S. Tonopah Drive. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
