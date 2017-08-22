ad-fullscreen
Fire causes $350K damage to central Las Vegas Valley home

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 6:55 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2017 - 6:56 pm

A Monday afternoon fire at a central valley home caused about $350,000 of damage.

The fire occurred about 3:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near Connors and Campbell drives, the Las Vegas Fire Department said. The blaze appeared to have started in the attic and spread to one bedroom, the Fire Department said.

No one was living in the house because it was being renovated, Fire Department said; there were no injuries.

The fire’s cause hasn’t been determined.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

