Fire causes $350K damage to central Las Vegas Valley home

A Monday afternoon fire at a central valley home caused about $350,000 of damage.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze in a neighborhood near Connors and Campbell drives on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Las VegasFD/Twitter)

The fire occurred about 3:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near Connors and Campbell drives, the Las Vegas Fire Department said. The blaze appeared to have started in the attic and spread to one bedroom, the Fire Department said.

No one was living in the house because it was being renovated, Fire Department said; there were no injuries.

The fire’s cause hasn’t been determined.

Connors Dr. and Campbell Dr., Las Vegas, NV