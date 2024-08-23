Fire causes evacuation of Las Vegas hotel

A small fire led to the evacuation of a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

A small fire led to the evacuation of a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

In a statement, the Clark County Fire Department said it received calls at 7:49 p.m. about a fire on the roof at the Renaissance Hotel on Paradise Road, just east of the Strip and near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and found “a small fire of material” on the roof and had “a quick extinguishment. The two floors below the fire were evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, the CCFD said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar loss has been determined.