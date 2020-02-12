Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas

The Clark County Fire Department is working a fire near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, a spokesman said.

Crews battle a fire Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was reported injured in the fire, which was extinguished by 3 p.m., the department said.

Crews responded to the blaze, near North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said traffic along northbound Nellis would be shut down for multiple hours as crews finished working the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

