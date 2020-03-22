Fire closes popular restaurant in Chinatown area of Las Vegas

An early-morning fire in its kitchen has forced the popular Chinatown-area restaurant District One to close its doors while it undergoes repairs.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which broke out around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, with the Clark County Fire Department responding shortly thereafter. Firefighters found smoke pouring out of the roof of the single-story strip mall near West Desert Inn Road, according to Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski.

The fire was found in a back kitchen and was knocked down by 7:17 a.m., Wiercinski said.

Fire and water damage have made it impossible for chef Khai Vu and his team to continue operations. A restaurant spokeswoman estimates it will be at least one to two months before they’re able to reopen.

Vu and his team want to stress that this closure has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. District One had converted to curbside pickup and delivery service on Tuesday and was serving its regular customer base, in addition to making frequent deliveries to first responders. They’ve issued the following statement:

“Due to an unfortunate equipment malfunction unassociated with the COVID-19 slow down, District One will be under renovation for at least one to two months. We look forward to opening our doors and serving our loyal customers in the future.”

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire, and Wiercinski did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage.

