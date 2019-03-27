Fire contained at Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas

A brush fire at the Wetlands Park, north of Sam Boyd Stadium, burns early Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a brush fire billows into the air at the Wetlands Park, north of Sam Boyd Stadium, early Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke arises after a brush fire is put out at the Wetlands Park, north of Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

A fire that broke out early Wednesday at Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas has been fully contained.

The fire, which ignited around 5:45 a.m., burned about 2.3 acres of brush and grass next to the park’s Duck Creek Trail system near Broadbent Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said Wednesday afternoon. The fire was fulled contained by 10:15 a.m., she said.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management had cleared from the scene by about 1:45 p.m, Fire Department spokesman Larry Haydu said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, Welling said. All trails and programs at the park were open Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewebrg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.093874, -115.017542