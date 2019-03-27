Fire contained at Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas

A fire that broke out early Wednesday at Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas has been fully contained.
The fire, which ignited around 5:45 a.m., burned about 2.3 acres of brush and grass next to the park’s Duck Creek Trail system near Broadbent Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said Wednesday afternoon. The fire was fulled contained by 10:15 a.m., she said.
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management had cleared from the scene by about 1:45 p.m, Fire Department spokesman Larry Haydu said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, Welling said. All trails and programs at the park were open Wednesday afternoon.
36.093874, -115.017542