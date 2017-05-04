Fire crews battle blaze near I-15 at Hacienda Avenue

The Clark County Fire Department is battling a two-alarm building fire near Interstate 15 and across from Mandalay Bay.
Crews were called to 5285 Dean Martin Drive just before 3 a.m., dispatch records show.
Tall flames and thick smoke were visible from the multi-story building as of 4:15 a.m.
Fire. 5285 Dean Martin. Two alarms pic.twitter.com/AfacOtoiT1
— Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) May 4, 2017
It was unknown whether anybody was inside at the time of the fire.
Anthony Ray, 44, said he was driving on I-15 when he saw the fire. He pulled over and said he saw “a big ball of smoke.”
5285 Dean Martin Drive