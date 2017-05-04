ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Fire crews battle blaze near I-15 at Hacienda Avenue

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 4:37 am
 
Updated May 4, 2017 - 4:48 am

The Clark County Fire Department is battling a two-alarm building fire near Interstate 15 and across from Mandalay Bay.

Crews were called to 5285 Dean Martin Drive just before 3 a.m., dispatch records show.

Tall flames and thick smoke were visible from the multi-story building as of 4:15 a.m.

It was unknown whether anybody was inside at the time of the fire.

Anthony Ray, 44, said he was driving on I-15 when he saw the fire. He pulled over and said he saw “a big ball of smoke.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

TOP NEWS
