Fire crews battle blaze near I-15 at Hacienda Avenue

Thick smoke from a building fire fills the sky over Interstate 15 near the south end of the Strip as Clark County firefighters work to put out a blaze on Thursday morning. Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal @mike_shoro

The Clark County Fire Department is battling a two-alarm building fire near Interstate 15 and across from Mandalay Bay.

Crews were called to 5285 Dean Martin Drive just before 3 a.m., dispatch records show.

Tall flames and thick smoke were visible from the multi-story building as of 4:15 a.m.

Fire. 5285 Dean Martin. Two alarms pic.twitter.com/AfacOtoiT1 — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) May 4, 2017

It was unknown whether anybody was inside at the time of the fire.

Anthony Ray, 44, said he was driving on I-15 when he saw the fire. He pulled over and said he saw “a big ball of smoke.”

