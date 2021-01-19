Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas

As of about 12:20 a.m., the three-alarm fire was blazing near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department dispatch records.

Fire crews were battling a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Joshua Taylor)

Fire crews were battling a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Huge fire Trop/Ft Apache. Please avoid the area. Stay safe LVFD LVPD#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/z5LvKrKfLQ — Sean McCormack (@ThePokerBoss) January 19, 2021

As of about 12:20 a.m., the three-alarm fire was blazing near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department dispatch records, which indicated the fire had been burning since at least 11:50 p.m. Monday.

No further information was immediately available.

Huge fire Trop/Ft Apache. Please avoid the area. Stay safe LVFD LVPD#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/z5LvKrKfLQ — Sean McCormack (@ThePokerBoss) January 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.