Fire crews battle large blaze in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 12:51 am
 
Fire crews were battling a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Jos ...
Fire crews were battling a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Joshua Taylor)

Fire crews were battling a large fire in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday.

As of about 12:20 a.m., the three-alarm fire was blazing near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to Clark County Fire Department dispatch records, which indicated the fire had been burning since at least 11:50 p.m. Monday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

