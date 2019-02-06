Fire crews extinguish small fire at Las Vegas airport

Fire crews extinguished a small structural fire at McCarron International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman said.

The fire started in an Allegiant Air maintenance and storage facility, airport spokeswoman Beverly Rouse said.

Everyone inside the facility was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported and no aircraft were involved, Rouse said.

Hilarie Grey, a spokeswoman for Allegiant, said the airline does not anticipate any disruption to service.

Crews were investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

