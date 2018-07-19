Fire crews quickly put out central Las Vegas apartment fire

No one was injured Thursday morning after an apartment caught fire in the central valley.

The Clark County Fire Department responds to an apartment fire at 3370 Brussels St. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported about 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3370 Brussels St., near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The first crews to arrive at the scene found smoke and flames coming from the ground floor of a two-story apartment building, Buchanan said. Firefighters made their attack and had the blaze under control within minutes.

Buchanan was not sure if anyone was displaced.

