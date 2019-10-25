Fire damages Buddhist building in central Las Vegas

No one was injured in a fire at the Nevada Buddhist Association building in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

Nevada Buddhist Association building (Google Street View)

No one was injured in a fire at the Nevada Buddhist Association building in the central Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

The fire at 4189 S. Jones Blvd., just south of Flamingo Road, was reported about 7:15 a.m., Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session said.

Fire officials knocked the fire down by 7:50 a.m., he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said. Because the fire occurred at a house of worship, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI will investigate, Session said.

Southbound traffic on Jones was closed in both directions between Flamingo and Rochelle Avenue, he said. Traffic cameras showed the street was open just before 10 a.m.

The front half of the structure was heavily damaged, but can be rebuilt, Session said.

