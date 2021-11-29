Fire damages central Las Vegas strip mall

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at the Rodeo Paradise shopping complex located at 4080 Paradise Road at 1:08 a.m. The two alarm fire damaged at least three businesses. The Royal Crest Cleaners, the Donut House and Super Liquor stores appeared destroyed.

Clark County firefighters on scene said that a cause was under investigation. It appeared the fire started in the vicinity of the dry cleaning business.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.