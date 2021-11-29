48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Fire damages central Las Vegas strip mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2021 - 6:23 am
 
Updated November 29, 2021 - 6:59 am
A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday.
A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. ...
A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire destroyed a strip mall containing multiple businesses in central Las Vegas early Monday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at the Rodeo Paradise shopping complex located at 4080 Paradise Road at 1:08 a.m. The two alarm fire damaged at least three businesses. The Royal Crest Cleaners, the Donut House and Super Liquor stores appeared destroyed.

Clark County firefighters on scene said that a cause was under investigation. It appeared the fire started in the vicinity of the dry cleaning business.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL
2
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up at California-Nevada border
3
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez looks to become 1st transgender Miss USA
4
Thanksgiving weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Thanksgiving weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
5
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
NFR not skipping a beat with return to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST