Fire damages eight apartments at central Las Vegas complex

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-alarm fire at a central valley apartment complex damaged eight apartments, displacing some residents, Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded at 12:57 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Hesperian Falls Apartments, 3955 Algonquin Drive, according to a Clark County Fire Department release Fire officials quickly called for a second alarm. Three battalion chiefs, eight engines, three trucks and three rescue vehicles responded.

The fire started in a first floor apartment, but quickly spread to the second floor and attic, the department said. Fire crews were able to knock it down by 1:34 pm.

About eight apartments were affected, the release said. Apartment management officials and the Red Cross are working together to assist displaced residents. Two civilian injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.

3955 Algonquin Drive, Las Vegas