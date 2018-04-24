Fire damages garage at northwest Las Vegas home

No one was injured after a garage caught fire Tuesday morning at a northwest Las Vegas Valley home.

The Las Vegas Fire Department put out a fire in a garage at a northwest Las Vegas home on Tuesday morning, April 24, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was called in about 6:30 a.m. at 6400 Ouida Way, near Alexander Way and Torrey Pines Drive. When firefighters arrived, residents were outside and the garage and a vehicle inside were engulfed in flames, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within minutes, he said. The fire did not spread to the rest of the home.

Two people were displaced by the fire, which investigators believe started in the garage, Szymanski said. The cause remained under investigation Monday morning.

The blaze caused an estimated $125,000 in damage.

Crews were still at the scene at 7 a.m., hosing down the awning above the garage and checking for hot spots.

