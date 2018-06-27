Fire damages house in central Las Vegas

No one was injured after a house caught fire Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas firefighters work on a house fire at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

House fire at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018. (Twitter/Las Vegas Fire Department, @LasVegasFD)

Las Vegas firefighters work on a house fire at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters work on a house fire at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas firefighter work on a house fire at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, Wednesday morning, June 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire was reported at 5:17 a.m. at 960 G St., near Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Crews got the fire under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The home was vacant, Szymanski said, but was frequently used by squatters.

The fire is still under investigation but squatters may have caused the fire, he said.

