Fire damages Las Vegas building set to become church

The Clark County Fire Department cleans up after a fire at 3760 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 8, 2019. (Clark County Fire Department)

A fire caused an estimated $200,000 damage Friday afternoon to the roof of an unoccupied building that was set to be the second location of a Henderson church.

The Clark County Fire Department was called about 2:30 p.m. to a high-level structural fire at 3760 E. Sunset Road, the department said Friday afternoon. The building had previously been a Kmart and was being renovated.

Metropolitan Police Department officers helped evacuate construction workers, and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Ivan Rubio, a pastor at Church LV, said the building was in the process of being turned into a second location for the church, located at 3051 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Construction began a few months ago, and the second church location was set to open in June, he said.

“We actually are growing pretty rapidly, and we’ve been in our current location for around 14 years,” Rubio said. “We really thought we wanted to impact this side of the community, this side of the valley.”

The fire was contained to the roof and controlled within 30 minutes, the department said.

Although the department estimated the fire caused about $200,000 in damages, Rubio said it was too early to determine how the fire would affect the church.

“Most of the damage I’m seeing here now, not being a professional, is just water damage,” he said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday afternoon, the department said.

Rubio said that the first responders were “amazing,” and that he was happy no one was injured.

“We’re just really grateful,” he said. “Our priority was the people and making sure that everybody was fine.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.