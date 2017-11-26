Fire damages Las Vegas townhouse in early morning fire

One person was hospitalized early Sunday after a two-alarm fire the central valley.

The Clark County Fire Department firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a townhouse just before 4:10 a.m. at 5469 Escondido St., near East Russell Road and South Maryland Parkway. The department reported at least 46 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Crews worked to evacuate residents while also preventing flames from spreading to the connecting units of the multifamily apartment building, the department said in a statement. The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m.

No firefighters were injured, but one resident was taken to a local hospital for medical reasons unrelated to smoke inhalation.

The fire’s cause was still under investigation Sunday morning. It’s unclear how many people the fire displaced.

